Thompson-Okanagan ski hills blanketed in powder overnight

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

Interior ski hills were blanketed in fresh powder overnight while the valley bottoms got soaked in rain.

Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort received 18 centimetres of snow overnight and has seen 27 cm in the past 24 hours.

That brings its alpine base to 241 cm.

"Waking up to more powder!" the resort's morning snow report informed.

"The morning snow will ease to flurries, and the Arctic air will start to make its way into the region today. This will make temperatures fall this afternoon, and it will be windy at times. Snow will still accompany this flow, however the snow will gradually ease off by Wednesday. Make sure you bundle up midweek."

Sun Peaks near Kamloops also got an 18-cm dump of fresh snow.

That brings to 21 cm the amount of snow in the last 24 hours.

The mountain has a 231-cm alpine base.

Apex Mountain Resort west of Penticton saw 13 cm fall overnight.

Apex has seen 22 cm in the last 24 hours and has a 200-cm base.

"The snow just keeps on coming! We received a bunch more snow yesterday, more overnight, and it's still going ... there will be epic powder runs out there today," the resort said in its morning report.

Big White, east of Kelowna, saw 8 cm fall overnight, but it still has the deepest base of the Thompson-Okanagan ski hills at 251 cm.

Big White has seen 14 cm in the last 24 hours.