207737
Vernon  

Vernon dust advisory ends as air quality improves

Air quality improves

- | Story: 412537

Vernon's first dust advisory of the year has ended, thanks to last night's rain.

The Ministry of Environment and Interior Health have ended the advisory issued Feb.15.

"Changing meteorological conditions have improved conditions across the region," the agencies say.

Elevated coarse particulate matter levels in Vernon's air had been as high as 65.7 micrograms per cubic metre.

The provincial air quality objective for so-called PM10 is 50 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3), averaged over 24 hours.

As of 9 a.m. this morning, Vernon's air quality had improved to 4.3 μg/m3.

That compares to 3.6 μg/m3 in Kelowna.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


205703


Real Estate
4804613
141-1050 Springfield Road
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


209153


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Frosty The Snowbun
Frosty The Snowbun Vernon SPCA >


207735


TheTango.net
Ed Sheeran launching range of hot sauces

Ed Sheeran launching range of hot sauces

Showbiz | February 21, 2023

Gentleman animals

Must Watch | February 21, 2023

Birthday song for mom

Must Watch | February 21, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | February 21, 2023

OnlyFans model dies aged 24

Showbiz | February 21, 2023


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada