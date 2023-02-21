Vernon dust advisory ends as air quality improves

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon's first dust advisory of the year has ended, thanks to last night's rain.

The Ministry of Environment and Interior Health have ended the advisory issued Feb.15.

"Changing meteorological conditions have improved conditions across the region," the agencies say.

Elevated coarse particulate matter levels in Vernon's air had been as high as 65.7 micrograms per cubic metre.

The provincial air quality objective for so-called PM10 is 50 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3), averaged over 24 hours.

As of 9 a.m. this morning, Vernon's air quality had improved to 4.3 μg/m3.

That compares to 3.6 μg/m3 in Kelowna.