Large cougar passed through Coldstream yard, right across the road from the Okanagan Rail Trail

A Coldstream resident shared a video with Castanet of a cougar strolling through her yard.

The big cat appeared on Jackie Bignold’s home security camera Saturday night.

She lives on Hofer Drive, just off Kickwillie Loops Road, above the Okanagan Rail Trail. Jackie says the cougar, which appears to be a large, mature animal, walked right by her back door.

In the video, the wildcat appears to look directly at the camera before continuing across the patio. It passes by some patio furniture and a bank of windows before disappearing out of camera range.

Two cougar sightings were reported in the past week in the Lake Country area through the WildSafeBC Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (W.A.R.P.) map. One was near the Lake Country Fire Hall on Carrs Landing Road on February 14. The other sighting was on the same day, right next to the Winfield Memorial Hall.

Bignold says this is the first time she’s ever seen one of the predators in her yard.

WildSafeBC notes that cougars prey primarily on deer but will hunt other ungulates and small mammals. It warns that pets left outside, especially at night, are easy prey for a passing cougar.