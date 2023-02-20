Vernon woman wants more done about off-leash dogs after her son's dog was attacked twice

After her son's dog was attacked twice by a larger off-leash dog in a public place, Elizabeth Eckert says more needs to be done to stop the problem.

Since the attacks, Eckert said family pet Vader has never been the same and is extremely reactive to other dogs.

She said her son, Anakin, who is legally blind and has other physical challenges, can't walk his pet anymore because of Vader's fear of other dogs.

Eckert has launched an online petition asking officials to do more about the problem of off-leash dogs in on-leash parks that she says is rampant.

“Kin Park is particularly bad,” said Eckert, watching as a dog owner let their large-breed dog run free on the other side of the park.

“Ninety per cent of the time we are here, there are off-leash dogs.”

Eckert said she is at Kin Park several times a week, and has never seen bylaw officers or dog control at the green space.

She said she has also been seeing more off-leash dogs in Polson Park, and has even had a large dog run up to her and her two-year-old granddaughter.

“These off-leash dogs are attacking dogs, causing thousands of dollars in damages. It could be vet bills, it could be trainer bills like I ended up paying, and then year's worth of lifestyle changes because they now have a reactive dog,” said Eckert, adding numerous people have told her their own stories of off-leash dogs attacking their leashed dogs in public places.

Eckert said she would like to see greater enforcement at area on-leash parks, more signage designating the park as being on-leash, and other measures to ensure the safety of responsible pet owners.

Fines of $100 can be issued for off-leash dogs and under the right circumstances, regional district officials said multiple fines can be issued at the same time.

“As dog owners themselves, our officers empathize with people that have experienced dog-related traumatic events and are passionate about fostering a safe environment for our four-legged and two-legged community members," said the RDNO in an emailed statement.

"Our dog control officers conduct daily patrols on the many parks and trails within our service area, alongside duties like reuniting lost dogs with their owners, investigating reports of aggressive dogs, responding to excessive barking complaints, assisting the RCMP and the SPCA with cruelty cases, and providing public education.

"While most dog owners are responsible and follow the rules, we adjust our daily patrols accordingly when we receive numerous complaints from the same area, so it's helpful when the public reports violations when they see them."

There are also several off-leash dog parks located in the region.