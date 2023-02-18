RCMP Pipes & Drums Band will perform at the Vernon Okanagan Military Tattoo this summer

Photo: Contributed

The Red Serge will be performing at the Okanagan Military Tattoo this summer.

The RCMP “E” Division Pipes & Drums will be performing at the 10th annual event at Kal Tire Place in Vernon July 20 and 30.

Based out of Greater Vancouver, the RCMP “E” Division Pipe Band was formed in April 2006, and is one of eight RCMP pipe bands currently active in Canada.

The band is comprised of police and civilian volunteers from throughout British Columbia who have come together to share and showcase their musical talent and bring the community closer to its national police force.

The band participates in numerous events in BC from community parades to corporate events to RCMP ceremonial functions.

The band has performed at the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo twice, the presentation of the RCMP Service Horse “George” to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Okanagan Military Tattoo and the Beijing International Tourism Festival.

“We are especially pleased to have the RCMP Pipe Band perform this year as we celebrate and commemorate the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the RCMP,” said Tattoo president Norm Crerar.

The OMT is Greater Vernon’s largest annual indoor event featuring as many as 400 local, regional, national and international performers.

The Tattoo takes place in the air-conditioned comfort of Kal Tire Place where all seating is reserved.

Tickets for the tattoo are now on sale online at TicketSeller, by calling 250-549-7469 or at the ticket office in the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

Special ticket pricing is available for current and former members of the military, RCMP, first responders, health care workers and seniors.

Second World War and Korean War Veterans together with a companion or care giver are invited to attend the show free of charge. All seating is reserved.

To encourage youth to become better informed about Canada’s proud military heritage, one free youth for those 18 and under will be provided free of charge with each adult, senior or veteran ticket purchased.