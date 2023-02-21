Vernon couple using technology to record and identify different types of bird sounds

Photo: Andrew Vit This Great Horned Owl was spotted on the Okanagan Landing area of Vernon.

Have you ever wondered what kind of bird is making that sound?

There's an app for that.

And Vernon resident Andrew Vit has used it to identify a variety of birds in the area.

Vit lives in Okanagan Landing near Fulton Secondary School and operates a backyard microphone bird tracking station that uses AI to identify bird calls.

Vit and his wife have recorded and identified more than 140 different bird species.

Vit said the most abundant bird sound they have captures is the 'caw' of a magpie, but they have also captured sounds of a rare sandhill crane, a great horned owl and a Coopers Hawk, which only makes noise during mating season.

Other birds they have heard are ring-necked pheasants, northern flickers, and of course, robins.

“It's a project you can find online called BirdNET-Pi,” said Vit. “It uses a little micro-computer called raspberry pi. Basically it just listens and anytime it hears a bird it will analyze it and recognize it using machine learning and give us a little notification that it detected something. It uses the same machine learning model as Cornell University e-bird and the Merlin app.”

The program will also track statistics for all the bird sounds it has detected.

“It lets us know when new birds show up and what time they showed up,” said Vit.

Birds are most active at 8 a.m., but they are detected as early in the day as 4 a.m. and as late in the day as 10 p.m., but by far they are the busiest in the morning hours.

The program also picks up other noises ranging including coyotes and other critters, but it does not identify them.

It can also confuse the sounds of sirens with that of a loon.

This year marks the 26th anniversary of the Great Backyard Bird Count, where people from across the globe take time between Feb. 17 to 20 to count the birds they see in their neighbourhoods.