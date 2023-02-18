COBS Bread in Vernon making 'doughnation' to HOPE Outreach

Photo: COBS Bread

COBS Bread is baking up donations to help Vernon's less fortunate.

As of March 1, COBS Bread on Anderson Way will be hosting their annual 'doughnation' fundraising event with donations being accepted from their customers, with all proceeds going to HOPE Outreach in Vernon.

“It was important to the owner to know that the monies donated were going directly back into our local community and unhoused population,” said Caitlyn Parkinson with HOPE Vernon.

On April 1, Cobs will have hot cross buns day, with $2 from every six-pack of hot cross buns sold, going directly to HOPE Outreach.

“People can also donate over and above that from March 1 to April 1,” Parkinson said.

HOPE Outreach provides nighttime outreach seven days a week for the identified women of Kelowna and Vernon who are experiencing different types of homelessness, living in addiction, exploited or at risk of being exploited by others, and working in sex work.

“Our first priority is supporting their immediate and basic needs while being on the street. From there our services are developed to complement and fulfil gaps within the service provider community to support an individual’s journey no matter where they are within that continuum of care,” said a statement on their website.

“This ranges from a Narcan team to support the overdose crisis, our monthly community nights which provides identified women and girls with educational opportunities, and further supporting and connecting them to housing, recovery, and health service providers we know and trust within our network.”