Public engagement session Tuesday on proposed 7% Armstrong tax increase

Photo: City of Armstrong Armstrong council will move into the new City Hall at the end of the month.

Armstrong council is expected to bring forward its 2023-2017 financial plan for first three readings.

That will follow a public engagement session Tuesday evening to allow feedback on the draft budget. It begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

The public is encouraged to comment on initiatives they would like addressed in the financial plan, including capital projects, service levels, and more. Each speaker will be given a maximum of five minutes.

Armstrong is looking at a proposed municipal tax increase of 7%.

The proposed increase results in a $97.80 hit for the average household and $457.03 for a typical business assessed at $521,795 and $520,525 respectively.

The plan includes an increase to the city's infrastructure levy from 2.5% to 3.0% for 2023.

"Each year, difficult decisions between competing priorities are made during the financial planning process to deliver the city's programs and services, to invest in infrastructure upgrades and to support council's strategic plan," a report to council from CFO Mohammed Choudhary states.

"The 2023 draft operating budget is $12.61 million, and the 2023 draft capital budget is $7.31 million. These budgets include investments in city infrastructure, equipment, water and sewer and roads, as well as, continued implementation of various master plans and studies.

"The main cost drivers for the city are directly related to inflation, the number of services the city provides, and the number of assets the city owns. The greater the number of services and capital assets and the higher the service levels, the higher the cost. City staff continue to explore efficiencies as part of regular operations and implement those on an ongoing basis."

Council must adopt the financial plan before May 15.

Tuesday's meeting will also hear that early budget approval is recommended for a $400,000 capital project involving closed-circuit television inspection and cure-in-place pipe lining for city utilities.