Armstrong to hand out $27,300 in community grants

Armstrong is set to hand out a mitt-full of grants.

Grant-in-aid recommendations for 2023 are expected to be approved at council's budget meeting on Tuesday.

The grants equal one per cent of the city's total tax bill, or $27,300.

They are handed out annually to societies, charities and non-profit organizations.

In line for grants this year are:

  • Armstrong Curling Club - $1,500
  • Armstrong Heritage Society - $5,000
  • A/S Chamber of Commerce - $4,000
  • Armstrong-Spallumcheen Medical Loan Cupboard - $2,800
  • Armstrong-Spallumcheen Museum and Arts Society - $2,000
  • Okanagan Boys and Girls Club - $1,500
  • Cam Jammers Car Club -$2,000
  • Haugen Community Healthcare Society - $4,000
  • West Metal Entertainment Society (MetalFest) -$4,500

