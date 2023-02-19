Armstrong to hand out $27,300 in community grants

Photo: City of Armstrong
Armstrong is set to hand out a mitt-full of grants.
Grant-in-aid recommendations for 2023 are expected to be approved at council's budget meeting on Tuesday.
The grants equal one per cent of the city's total tax bill, or $27,300.
They are handed out annually to societies, charities and non-profit organizations.
In line for grants this year are:
- Armstrong Curling Club - $1,500
- Armstrong Heritage Society - $5,000
- A/S Chamber of Commerce - $4,000
- Armstrong-Spallumcheen Medical Loan Cupboard - $2,800
- Armstrong-Spallumcheen Museum and Arts Society - $2,000
- Okanagan Boys and Girls Club - $1,500
- Cam Jammers Car Club -$2,000
- Haugen Community Healthcare Society - $4,000
- West Metal Entertainment Society (MetalFest) -$4,500