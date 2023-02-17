Dust advisory extended as Vernon air quality worsens

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Vernon air quality is getting worse.

The Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy and Interior Health Authority have continued a dust advisory issued for Vernon on Feb. 15 because of high concentrations of coarse particulate matter.

When the advisory was first issued, the level of PM10 (particulate matter with diameters between 2.5 and 10 micrometers) was measured at 60.3 micrograms per cubic metre in Vernon.

As of Friday, the particulate level was 65.7 micrograms per cubic metre.

The provincial air quality objective for PM10 is 50 micrograms per cubic metre, averaged over 24 hours.

The dirty air is of particular concern for those with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease and diabetes, as well as respiratory infections such as COVID, pregnant women, infants and older adults.

Those with underlying chronic medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise.

Symptoms can include eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing.

Conditions are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.