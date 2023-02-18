Vernon's Davison Orchards offers tips on how to check if peach trees survived winter

Photo: Facebook

An expert Vernon horticulturalist is offering advice to see if area fruit trees survived the winter deep freeze.

Tom Davison, of Davison Orchards, posted a video to the farm's Facebook page with tips on how to assess backyard peach trees.

“Peaches are the most tender of all the tree fruits, and last December we had some very cold temperatures, down to minus 30, 31,” Davison says.

“With that temperature, we expect to have some bud damage in the peaches.”

In the video, Davison explains how to check peach trees for winter injury.

People can bring a shoot from their peach tree into their house and put it in a jar of water to try and force the wood to push the blossoms out, which will take approximately 10 days.

“We can see if the blossoms are damaged or if they are going to bloom normally,” Davison says.

Davison is expected to provide an update on the condition of the orchard's peach trees next week.