Okanagan video historian hopes someone can identify people in 1958 footage

Vernon's Francois Arseneault has another mystery on his hands.

The videographer and historian has come across vintage black-and-white footage of a formal event – he's just not sure who the people are in the film.

“These lovely young women are showing off the fashion of the day,” says Arseneault of the footage he converted to digital.

Arseneault says the 1958 footage is “from a time when there were two or three parades every weekend somewhere in the Valley.”

Also in the footage, the float for the Oliver Board of Trade is pulled out of storage for the summer parade season.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

He has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and is always looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].