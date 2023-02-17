$200,000 gaming grant puts Air Rescue 1 over the top on winch campaign

A Vernon-based rescue team appears to now have enough to buy the helicopter winch it had been fundraising for.

Air Rescue One Heli Winch Society is the recipient of a $200,000 provincial gaming grant.

The money is earmarked for the purchase of an internal helicopter winch that the society had been raising money towards for more than a year.

The grant, one of 49 totalling $5.3 million across the province, was announced on Friday.

As of last spring, the campaign was more than halfway to its $400,000 goal, meaning the winch buy can now go forward with the addition of the gaming grant.

Air Rescue One provides helicopter rescue to the injured, lost, and sick in the backcountry and across the Thompson-Okanagan.

The program was created by Vernon Search and Rescue, becoming the first civilian search and rescue winch rescue helicopter team in Canada.

Its volunteer team includes nurses, doctors, advanced life support paramedics and fire rescue professionals.

They have rescued more than 162 stranded or injured backcountry recreationalists in the Thompson-Okanagan since 2014.

The group is seeking its own portable heli-winch that can be moved between aircraft, as it has had to rely on third-party support, meaning a winch-equipped chopper may not always be available.

Castanet has reached out to Air Rescue 1 for comment.

The Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club will also receive $22,500 to purchase coach/safety boats, motors and rowing shell replacements.