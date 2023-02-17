Diver and barge hired to remove sunken sailboat from Okanagan Lake

Tracey Prediger

A sunken sailboat has been removed from Okanagan Lake.

Before Friday, only the mast of the vessel could be seen from the beach near Vernon's Lakeshore Park.

The recovery operation took several hours and included a barge and diver.

The diver was needed to be able to attach straps around the belly of the boat so it could be lifted from the water.

Before the boat could be lifted, all of the water keeping the sailboat submerged need to be removed.

The pumping process took well over an hour.

It is not known what caused the boat to sink in early January.