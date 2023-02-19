Reading Together program suffers drop in volunteers post COVID, leaving some young readers to struggle

Tracey Prediger

Reading is like many skills, in order to get better, it has to be practised. Giving young readers that chance has been Lindy Blakely’s passion for over 20 years.

That’s how long she’s been a school coordinator for the North Okanagan Literacy Society’s “Reading Together” program.

“Some of them will come in very reluctantly to the program, and they’ll say’ I don’t want to be here, I hate reading.”

It’s an attitude Blakley takes pride in helping to change, one page at a time.

“And by the end, when they have reached grade level and they are reading, it is so heartwarming and rewarding,” she says.

“It’s helped me big time,” says Livvy Anderson who came into the program last year, when she was in Grade 3. “I used to not be comfortable reading to people and now I’m really comfortable reading to people.” adding she really enjoys reading Robert Munsch now.

Blakely runs the Reading Together program out of Kidston Elementary in Coldstream, where Debbie Cullum is the principal. “It’s definitely Lindy that’s made it a successful program at our school, she is the backbone of the program at Kidston.”

Cullum explains: “We try to catch them early with the program … so that by Grade 5 they are reading at grade level and we can help them be successful so maybe they don’t have those reading issues in the older grades.”

Kidston Elementary is just one of five schools in the district that currently operates its “Reading Together” program. After Covid many of the program’s volunteers didn’t come back, leaving students in 10 schools without the added boost one on one reading.

Blakely has definitely noticed a post-COVID impact on young readers.

“Our Fours are reading at a Grade 2 level, Grade 3s are reading at a Grade 1 level. That does not work well for them, they have to be able to read and understand what they’re reading,” says Blakely.

“We used to have 120 volunteers with the program, now we have 65,” says Debbie Nurse, executive director with the Literacy Society.

The lack of volunteers is worrisome for Blakely who believes the few hours a week a person can dedicate to the program, could have a profound effect on a student’s future.

“We are keeping these kids from dropping out of high school in grade 10 and going to work in a low paying job and struggling with literacy for the rest of their lives.”

The Literacy Society is trying to fill the void.

“We are going to be looking for volunteers at every community event, farmer's market…” says Nurse.

Nurse understands there is no quick fix. Clearing volunteers to be in schools takes time, but anyone interested can fill out forms on the Literacy Society’s website and complete the 3 hour training session while they wait for police checks to be made.