Hotels in Thompson Okanagan featured in Room at the Inn: Historic Hotels of British Columbia’s Southern Interior

Photo: Museum and Archives of Vernon The Kal Hotel the year it opened, in 1892.

A new book is taking a look at historic hotels in B.C., including several in the Okanagan.

Room at the Inn: Historic Hotels of British Columbia’s Southern Interior by historian Glen A. Mofford reveals the long-forgotten histories of B.C.’s early hospitality industry, through the stories of the men and women who built, ran and frequented hotels, resorts and roadhouses in the Southern Interior.

Mofford, who passed away in 2022, has written several books on the early days of the province and was lauded for his work by the BC Historical Federation.

Hotels from the South Okanagan to Kamloops are among those featured in Mofford's last book, including the Princeton Hotel, Keremeos Hotel, the Leland Hotel in Kamloops, Montebello Hotel in Salmon Arm, King Edward Hotel in Enderby, the Armstrong Hotel, Kalamalka Hotel in Vernon, Eldorado Arms in the Okanagan-Mission, Lakeview to Mayfair Hotel in Kelowna, Summerland Hotel, the BC Hotel in Penticton, the Rialto in Osoyoos and the Oliver Hotel.

The Kalamalka Hotel is featured on the cover of the book. While it looks vastly different from its original incarnation, The Kal, as it is known today, is still in operation in downtown Vernon and is currently undergoing a major renovation.

Other hotels featured, like Enderby's King Edward Hotel, are gone forever, the King Edward having burned down in the 1940s.

The hotels provided more than just a place where weary travellers could rest.

Often they were gathering places for the community to meet and socialize. They also provided a place to see live entertainment and to indulge in a cool beer or two.

“Through colourful anecdotes, meticulous research, and fascinating archival photography, Room at the Inn transports readers to a bygone era and pays tribute to the pioneers, entrepreneurs, and hard-work men and women who built and operated these historic accommodations,” an excerpt from the website where the book can be purchased states.

Mofford was a historian and a writer with a passion for sharing the social history of British Columbia. He held a degree in history from Simon Fraser University.