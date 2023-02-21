Edible food going into Vernon landfill; impact of curbside organic collection not yet known

Photo: Contributed

The impact of Vernon's curbside organics collection program isn't yet known – but it is sure to have an effect on the amount of food that previously went to the landfill.

A 2022 study found edible food filling local landfills, with as much as 21% of household garbage being edible food.

However, the study was done before the city introduced its curbside organics program last year, so current figures are unknown.

The waste composition study identified avoidable food waste – food considered edible at or prior to disposal – as the single largest category of landfilled waste in the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The study was completed at Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility and involved sorting and quantifying waste into more than 100 categories to help officials better understand what makes up landfilled waste.

A concerning finding was that of all food waste being landfilled, more than 76% was avoidable. The remaining 24% was unavoidable, such as bones, shells, coffee grounds and vegetable peelings.

Avoidable food waste was found to be a major component of total waste from both business and residential sources. A key finding was that more than 60% of total waste coming from grocers and food processors was avoidable food waste; meanwhile an average of 5% of total waste from this sector was unavoidable food waste.

The data observed from single-family residential garbage collection was also concerning: 21% of total waste coming from households in the Greater Vernon area was identified as edible food prior to disposal, compared to 7.2% being unavoidable food waste.

Composting is an excellent solution for keeping unavoidable food waste out of landfills, an RDNO waste reduction update states. However, it is not the best solution for avoidable food waste that could have been eaten at some point.

The RDNO newsletter says when edible food gets thrown out, all the energy used to grow, harvest, transport and package that food is wasted.

Project Drawdown, a leading resource for information on climate solutions, states that global food waste is responsible for roughly 8% of greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, reducing food waste is one of the most impactful actions the public can take to address climate change.

"Now that more businesses and residents are separating food scraps for composting, it is a great opportunity to more clearly observe how much of that food going into the bin is or was actually edible at some point," the RDNO says.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to make food waste reduction a priority.

