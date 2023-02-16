Electoral Areas B, C and D giving Coldstream $70,000 to help rebuild Rotary Pier on Kal Lake

Photo: District of Coldstream

The District of Coldstream is getting some financial assistance to rebuild the popular Rotary Pier on Kalamalka Lake.

Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte said three Regional District of North Okanagan electoral areas will be chipping in a total of $70,000 towards the project.

Area B is contributing $10,000, Area C is donating $50,000 and Electoral Area D will be providing $10,000.

Coldstream sounded the alarm over the state of the Rotary Pier late last year when it became known it would cost $500,000 to repair the dock.

Citing the regional benefits of the pier, Coldstream reached out to GVAC and the regional district for financial support.

“We have some other organizations that may want to contribute. The pier has a wonderful history and many people equate it with the beauty of Kal Lake,” she said, adding Coldstream will continue to pursue funding for the rebuild.

A report to council in January stated, "Because of the number of severely compromised piles, and because most of the piles are showing some degree of degradation, all existing piles should be removed and replaced with steel piles. Steel piles will last longer than wood piles as wood piles can not be treated when used in a lake. The recommendation is to also replace the decking as it is worn, cracked, and splintered. While this is the more expensive option, limited benefit would be realized from isolated replacements or repairs.”

Using untreated wood piles would lower the cost by $63,000, but would last only 20 years, compared to 60 for steel.

Isolated replacement of compromised piles, supports, and decking is not preferred, as repairs would start becoming a regular occurrence, costing much more in the long run.

At least one pile has already failed, "causing an area of collapse that has been temporarily repaired," the Burton report states, and "other failures may occur in the meantime."