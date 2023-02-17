Motorists in Bella Vista area advised of roadwork next week

Photo: Contributed

Motorists traveling in the Bella Vista area may need to take a detour next week, while crews upgrade water infrastructure along 32nd Avenue and 38th Street.

Starting at 7 a.m. Feb. 22, both roads will be closed between Alexis Park Drive, 30th Avenue and Bella Vista Road, and will be accessible to local traffic only.

The roads are expected to reopen by the end of that same day, but the timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.