City of Vernon puts out request for quotes on Polson Park security

Photo: Jon Manchester Canada Day celebrations in Polson Park.

The City of Vernon has put out a request for quotes on daytime security for Polson Park.

Vernon's green space centrepiece has become a focus of police and social agency attention in recent years as B.C.'s opioid crisis has seen a dramatic rise in the number of homeless.

A tent camp at the back of the park, along the CN Rail tracks, was cleared out by CN in November.

The city RFQ calls for "prospective respondents to submit non-binding quotations for the provision of Polson Park day security ... from qualified security services companies ... on an hourly basis."

Submission deadline is March 14, via the city's website.

The City of Vernon's Polson Park master plan is scheduled to be completed within the next year.

The park was recently in the news over the demise of its floral clock, which hasn't worked in years.

"The beautiful pictures, the postcards, all were a symbol of Vernon B.C. Not replacing the clock is like getting rid of one of the city's most valuable assets. Vernon is a tourist-oriented city and we should keep attractions such as these going. I know vandalism is a serious problem and costs do arise from it, but I think the value outweighs the cost of repairs," said Martin VanEssen.