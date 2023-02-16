Canadian Forces rescue helicopter conducts exercises above North Okanagan

Photo: Inge Friesen

A Canadian Forces search and rescue helicopter was hovering around Vernon this week.

But the Cormorant rescue chopper from 442 Squadron in Comox was here for training, not an emergency.

The big, yellow bird was a notable sight in the sky over the city.

The training mission went off without a hitch, says John Jorimann, with PEP Air, an associate of the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA).

The chopper was last here on training in June 2022.

The first mission of the day was a hypothetical ground rescue, in which crews had to use a beacon to find a downed aircraft and treat 'survivors' of the accident.

The afternoon exercise involved a 'lost' pilot who had to be guided back to safety.

“They do what's called a homing procedure and an air intercept. We took off out of Vernon and they (rescuers) called to talk to the pilot, who tried to explain where he was and what his problem was.”

The crew of the Cormorant had no idea where the pilot was, as would be the case in a real-life scenario.

“He had lost all of his navigation equipment so he didn't know where to go. He was trying to get from Cranbrook to Vernon. They got him to do a 10-count on the radio and then they do a homing procedure to figure out where he is.”

Once located, they gave the pilot a heading to a large, local landmark to orient himself.

The rescue group's area of responsibility covers all of B.C. and the Yukon “and out into the ocean 200 miles,” says Canadian Air Force Capt. Malcolm Grieves.

Crews may be called to cover any air or marine disaster.