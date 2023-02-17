Taste of Downtown Vernon event March 11 at Elks Hall

Photo: DVA

Come with an empty belly and a big appetite...

Take a Taste of Downtown Vernon on March 11.

Peter Kaz with the Downtown Vernon Association says the new event will bring together eateries at the Elks Hall, where the public can sample tasters.

"With over 50 food establishments in Downtown Vernon, our area has an abundance of local and international flavours for all types of foodies. Yet, many haven't had a chance to try a variety of them – until now," says Kaz.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and entry is free.

Sample tickets are $2 each.

Outside, there will be a heated tent with live music by Cod Gone Wild.

Discover Vernon's global cuisines from a mix of unique restaurants and beverage shops.

"This make it easy, all in one stop," says Kaz.