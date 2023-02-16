Vernon's Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store wins Fox charity van wrap competition

Photo: Jon Manchester

The second year of Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical's 'Wrap a Van for a Cause' community promotion saw more entries in the first week than the entire charitable campaign last year.

On Thursday, Fox announced this year's winner – Vernon's Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store.

Fox has had one of its service vans wrapped with auxiliary signage that will stay on the vehicle for a full year.

As well, company owner Ted Fox said 5% of the year's sales generated from that vehicle will be donated to the auxiliary.

The thrift store's Gina Barzan said she was "shocked" to learn of the win.

"I didn't even know we had been nominated," she said.

"This is amazing ... for the exposure we will receive."

The animal auxiliary helps humans as well as pets and livestock in times of need, from weekly meals for seniors to helping with veterinary bills, and evacuating livestock during wildfires.

Barzan said the organization's profile has risen since recent large fires in the Southern Interior and a move to bigger premises in downtown Vernon.

"People know who we are now, and this will help," she said.

Fox said the charity program has been "a crushing success ... we couldn't keep track of the vote count."

More than 12,000 votes came in during just the first week.

"The biggest thing we can offer is exposure," he said, noting the company's fleet travels all over the Okanagan.

"It's a rolling billboard."

Last year's winner, North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy, collected a donation of $3,500 and will have its wrap on a Fox van for an additional year, as that vehicle was off the road with mechanical issues for a couple of months.

Spokesperson Chuck Harper said the donation and exposure is "a huge help."

The chaplaincy operates a street church, provides free meals once a week, and recovery programs, as well as holding the annual homeless memorial at Polson Park.

Fox marketing manager Kara Cassidy says a total of 28 organizations were nominated, and voting took place in a weekly bracket-style faceoff.

Runners up Halina Activity Centre, PADS Dogs, and Shuswap Paws Rescue Society each received $500.