Volunteer fire departments share in $6.3 million for equipment and training

Photo: Jon Manchester Armstrong firehall.

Volunteer fire departments across the Thompson-Okanagan will benefit from a share of $6.3 million for equipment and training.

The provincial government announced the funding Thursday, which will go to 114 volunteer and composite fire departments across B.C.

"Many people across the province live in communities with fire services delivered by volunteer or part-volunteer fire departments, and they depend on those fire crews to keep them and their families safe when fires happen," Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness said in a press release.

"These fire crews have different challenges than most fire departments, and this funding will go a long way by supporting them to purchase new or replacement equipment and deliver training to their volunteers and staff."

In the North Okanagan, the North Okanagan Regional District will receive $90,000 for training and equipment.

The Armstrong department will receive $30,000 to replace turnout gear, and in Enderby $30,000 will go towards structural and wildland interface firefighting equipment.

In the Shuswap, Skwláx te Secwepemcúl?ecw will receive $30,000 for a structural protection unit, Sicamous will receive $30,000, Chase $28,000, and Adams Lake Indian Band $29,700.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District will receive almost $390,000 for training facilities and personal protective equipment.

Elsewhere across the Southern Interior, the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District will receive more than $259,000, Oliver will receive $30,000 for training, fire hydrant and burn building additions, Princeton will also get $30,000, and Summerland $24,005, for new equipment.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is in line for $270,000 for emergency preparedness, training and equipment.

The 100 Mile House department will receive $29,960 for a sprinkler protection unit, Ashcroft 30,000 for training, Clearwater $29,988, Clinton $29,820, and Logan Lake $29,550.

The Central Okanagan Regional District will receive $57,600 for training and equipment at the Joe Rich and North Westside fire departments.

Lake Country will receive $30,000 for a portable radio upgrade.

"Volunteer and composite fire departments are vital public safety partners in B.C.'s local and First Nations communities," says Brian Godlonton, B.C.'s fire commissioner.

"This funding for new equipment and training will support dedicated fire crews as they continue their important work in keeping communities safe."