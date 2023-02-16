Petition calls for increased dog control at RDNO parks

Photo: change.org

An online petition has been launched calling for increased dog control in North Okanagan parks.

The change.org petition was created by a group calling itself SafeDogWalk Vernon.

It is aimed at the Regional District of North Okanagan, which operates dog control in the area.

The group is requesting "an enhanced presence by RDNO Dog Control" at on-leash parks "because of the many off-leash dogs in them and the safety concerns this represents."

The petition calls for dog control patrols at on-leash parks to educate users on bylaws regarding the leashing of dogs.

It also calls for "increased phone and email responsiveness."

"Larger, clearer and more strategically placed signs reminding dog owners that leashes are required would also be helpful."

The petitioners say "it is unsafe to have unleashed dogs running up to and greeting leashed dogs, and we want safe spaces to walk without being harassed by unleashed dogs. Vernon is a beautiful city and as dog owners, we want to enjoy the outdoors safely with our pets and without worry."

The group claims that the Commissionaires were responsible for dog control, there was a greater presence at Marshall Field, Kin Racetrack, the DND grounds, and Polson Park, "and as a result, there were far fewer unleashed dogs in leashed areas."

"There are many beautiful off-leash parks to accommodate those owners that would like to let their pet off-leash, but in on-leash areas, dogs should remain on-leash."

The organizers hope to gather emails in support to [email protected], which will be presented to the RDNO on March 1.

Commenting on the petition, Caitlin Wilson wrote: "My dog has been sent to the emergency vet three times due to off-leash dogs in public spaces ... It's not fair for us to deal with someone else's poor choices."

As of Thursday morning, 37 had signed the petition.