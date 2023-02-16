Station BBQ and Ratio named chili cookoff champs in Vernon Winter Carnival

Photo: DVA

The Downtown Vernon Association has named its winners in the Vernon Winter Carnival chili cookoff.

Chili champs Station BBQ claimed both the judges' and people's choice awards.

Also receiving a DVA wooden spoon award was Ratio Coffee & Pastry, who won for carnival theme spirit award for their chili and costumes themed around the TV show The Office.

Their team name was The Nard Dogs, and their chili was called Kevin’s Famous Chili.

The Station BBQ team's name was The Q-Crew and their chili was called Netflix & Chill-i.

Winter carnival's theme was carnival TV.

Thank you to all who participated. It was a tight race for all the categories," says the DVA's Peter Kaz.