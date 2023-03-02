Vernon's Fox & Sons recognized for customer service excellence

Tracey Prediger

When it comes to running a service-based business like Fox & Sons, reputation is key.

“We want to make sure that people are happy, that we’re doing everything we can to deliver on what we say we’re going to do to find them the solutions they are looking for,” says Sue Fox, who owns the plumbing and heating company with her husband, Ted.

Both know the importance of customer satisfaction. “Without them, things go downhill really fast,” says Sue.

“We have a way of life working here, that we’re not happy if anybody’s not thrilled, and so we don’t always get it right, but when we make a mistake, we work so hard to make it right,” says Ted.

That winning attitude and outstanding after-sale service helped Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical earn the Customer Service Excellence award from the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

“It still makes me warm inside to know that we nailed it,” says a blushing Ted.

“We took it to the call centre and showed everyone, ‘Look, look what we got,” he says.

Customer service is so important to the Fox business, that they’ve invested in a digital scoreboard that lets them know how they’re doing, recording customer feedback in real time.

“We watch that every day, and if it dips below honestly like 96, we’re talking about what happened,” says Sue.

Ted adds: “We’ll figure out what to do to make it better because without our customers being thrilled with us, there is no company here, for sure.”

The Foxes not only believe in high customer satisfaction, but also with their staff, saying “it’s important for everybody’s pride and belief in what we’re doing.”

Fox was also recognized by the chamber as Large Business of the year, in which employee satisfaction is a criteria.