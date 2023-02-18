209184
Vernon  

Vernon's North Okanagan Cycling Society looking for youth for the Trail Ninjas program

Calling all ninjas

Ninjas are coming to North Okanagan cycling trails.

The North Okanagan Cycling Society's inaugural Trail Ninjas Movie Night takes place Feb. 24 at the Vernon Towne Theatre.

The society will be showcasing a series of short local mountain bike films followed by the feature film “Teton Gravity Research: Esperanto.”

Tickets can be purchased for the family friendly evening of films for $10 on the NOCS website, or for $15 at the door.

Movie night will also feature door prizes.

The show is in advance of the Trail Ninjas programming rolling out the following week, with registration for the Trail Ninjas youth bike program starting Feb. 27 at 7 a.m.

Youth ages 10-15 can join one of three programs: Academy, G-Tribe or TNT Crew.

Youth will take part in coaching sessions, weekly group rides, trail days and special events.

Trail Ninjas is also seeking 'bike-minded' volunteers.
Fore more information on the program, contact Erin at [email protected].

Registration for the programs takes place online.

