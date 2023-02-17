Coldstream council to discuss possible 9% tax increase

Photo: Contributed

Coldstream residents are looking at a potential nine per cent tax hike this year.

Mayor Ruth Hoyte says numerous factors are to blame for the increase, which will be discussed at a special council meeting Feb. 21, starting at 6 p.m. at Coldstream Municipal Hall.

Hoyte, who is serving her first term as Coldstream's first female mayor, says council is being “very prudent with our money. We have some things we have no control over.”

Inflation, increased policing costs, wages and big-ticket items like the new community hall and daycare are going to have to be paid for.

Hoyte says Electoral Areas B and C have also opted out of the beach maintenance agreement with the municipality.

“That was $68,000 that we don't have funding for,” says Hoyte, adding withdrawing from the program is the prerogative of the electoral areas.

The RCMP contract will also add close to $100,000 in expenses to the district's budget.

“That is something we intend to lobby for,” Hoyte says. “We are not sure why ... the costs were downloaded onto smaller communities. It's such as huge impact, and we're not the only ones.”

And, of course, inflation impacts many aspects of running the community, which Hoyte says will add another $100,000 to the budget.

Council will look at using some of its reserve funds to keep the impact to residents down “where we can,” says Hoyte.

There are ongoing discussions on how to lower the tax hike, and Hoyte says the increase may be less than nine per cent.

“Council wants to lessen the impact, and we can make some adjustments,” she said.