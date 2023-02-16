If these walls could speak: Vernon's historic courthouse updated, judge recalls triumphs and defeats

Photo: Jon Manchester

The Vernon courthouse has reopened its provincial courtroom after four years operating out of a converted storeroom.

Opened in 1914 and constructed in the imposing classical revival style, Vernon's courthouse is one of B.C.'s oldest.

Since 2019, it has been undergoing renovations including repairing flood damage, foundation remediation, and upgrades to the roof and electrical system, as well as rebuilding cells and courtrooms.

During that time provincial court trials were held in a converted storeroom while construction went on around it.

After 105 years, the courthouse was feeling its age.

Problems began in April 2019 with an HVAC failure that caused substantial water damage to courtrooms, interview rooms, and the sheriffs' office. When repairs began, problems were also discovered in the foundation.

Then, in June 2020, nature weighed in. The roof failed in a storm, and leaks damaged areas on the third floor.

The decision was made to renovate rather than just patch the building up. Gas-fired heating would be changed to electric with the goal of achieving zero emissions and making the Vernon courthouse an example of how a historic building could achieve green status.

Operating out of a storeroom had its difficulties.

Seating was limited, and a pillar blocked some participants' view. The witness box was a portable table and chair squeezed in at one end of the counsel table.

The renovations took far longer than originally planned, and a second temporary courtroom was added in January 2020.

"Sheriffs had to move out of their offices and manage people in custody without a suitable cell block. People attending court had to wait in the hallways, creating more challenges for the sheriffs responsible for everyone’s safety. Registry staff moved buckets around to catch water seeping through the ceiling," A BC Provincial Court update says.

The new, state-of-the-art courtroom opened Feb. 6 as court staff, sheriffs, lawyers, and judges filled the courtroom for a celebratory sitting.

Regional Administrative Judge Gregory Koturbash paid tribute to the people who have worked in the courthouse over the years, some of whom were in attendance.

Retired judge Ted Brecknell first entered the courthouse as a young police officer 65 years ago and was there for the reopening. Recently retired judge Marguerite Shaw, who was regional administrative judge during the renovation, attended by video from Hawaii.

Koturbash noted the "long hours and hard work that goes into every court case" and "moments of intense drama," along with "the eerie stillness before the rendering of a verdict."

The court has seen "desperate moments of fear ... families being separated, moments of triumph and moments of defeat, tears of joy and tears of grief," he said.

Koturbash added: "It is essential to note that behind every case and every decision that will happen in this room are real people. These walls will continue to witness the justice system's profound impact on individuals and communities. The human toll of every verdict and every ruling will continue to be felt, and this room will remain a testament to the power and responsibility of the legal system."