North Okanagan Friendship Centre Society looking for bikes to give to Indigenous youth

Photo: Pixabay

The North Okanagan Friendship Centre Society has started a program to get Indigenous youth on two wheels.

But they need bikes to make it happen.

Cycle Solutions: Bikes for Indigenous Youth is a program where donated bikes are refurbished, and students registered with NOFCS are eligible to receive one for free.

NOFCS is partnering with local bicycle shops and businesses to fix donated bikes for Indigenous students in School District 22.

Teens will also have a chance to learn general maintenance and repairs on their bike, providing them with a new skill set.

Used and in-need-of-minor-repair bikes can be dropped off to the NOFCS, 2904 29th Ave., in Vernon during office hours until Feb. 28.

Contact Brandon at 250-542-1247 to arrange pick up.