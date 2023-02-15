208063
Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery bags 8 medals at Canadian Artisan Spirits Awards

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery cleaned house at the 2023 Canadian Artisan Spirits Awards.

The Vernon-based distillery, which also has an operation in Kelowna, came away from the Metro-Vancouver-based awards with four gold and four silver medals.

It also claimed a Best in Class award for its Amaro Classico and craft bottled cocktails.

The competition was fierce, with blind tastings from a field of hundreds of Canada's best craft distilleries.

"It's always an honour to take so many of the top awards when you're up against so many of Canada's top distilleries," says Okanagan Spirits president Tony Dyck.

"To continue to be recognized alongside a growing number of fantastic craft distillers from all across the country is really wonderful," says CEO Tyler Dyck.

"This competition really celebrates the growth in expertise in Canada’s authentic farm-to-flask spirits producers who are truly putting Canada on the world distilling stage."

Dyck is also president of the Craft Distillers Guild of BC and also the Canadian Craft Distillers Alliance.

The gold medals were awarded to:

  • Road’s End Double-Wood Pinot Noir Finished Bourbon-Style Whisky, gold & excellence in terroir
  • Laird of Fintry Rum Cask Finish Single-Malt Whisky, gold & merit in terroir
  • Orchard Negroni Bottled Cocktail, gold & best in class
  • Amaro Classico, gold & best in class

Receiving silver were:

  • BRBN Bourbon-Style Whisky, silver & merit in terroir
  • Evolve Gin, silver & merit in terroir
  • Flying Fortress bottled cocktail, silver
  • Manhattan Project bottled cocktail, silver

