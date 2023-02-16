Vernon's Fox & Sons recognized for growing family business

Tracey Prediger

Since going into business with his father in 1999, Ted Fox has been able to grow the seven-generation plumbing and heating business.

“Ninety employees now in total, which just seems incredible to me to say that out loud, but that’s how many families this business supports now in the community. It’s pretty awesome,” says Fox, who admits hiring employees started as a way to finally get vacation, but his motive quickly changed.

“And then it became about the employees, that in order for them to see a successful career, the company has to be growing so there’s always something new or some sort of place that they can grow within it.”

Employee satisfaction was one of the criteria needed to be named Large Business of the Year by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

Community support, customer service and growth and profitability were also considered.

According to co-owner Sue Fox, profitability amid post-pandemic supply chain issues and 27 price increases in nine months has posed its challenges.

“You know, the stress used to be that if we didn’t have a great month or a great couple of weeks, we would worry about our mortgage,” says Sue.

“Now, if we have a rough go, we’re worried about 90 people’s mortgages and their security.”

Despite hurdles, the Foxes agree the business is an extension of who they are as a family.

“That’s definitely part of the fabric, like its a very strong connection and it’s been fun to watch it grow. And sometimes it’s very difficult when it stumbles because you’re the strength as well as the weak link,” says Sue.