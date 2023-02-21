Pandemic supports eased child poverty, but children still make up 1 in 3 at Vernon food bank

Photo: First Call

While child poverty in B.C. decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, in part thanks to government support programs, an annual poverty report card finds 14.3% of children in the North Okanagan were not so lucky.

The First Call Child and Youth Advocacy Society report, released last week, placed the Vernon area above the provincial child poverty rate, which averaged 13.3% in 2020.

That equates to 116,500 kids living in poor households in B.C., down from 18% in 2019.

The report did not have specific numbers for each region, but did note that 21 out of the 29 regional districts in B.C. had at least 1,000 children living in poverty.

The report placed the North Okanagan 19th for child poverty. Alberni-Clayoquot was worst.

The Central Okanagan placed seventh, Columbia-Shuswap eighth, Okanagan-Similkameen 21st, and Thompson-Nicola 29th.

Neil Thompson, Corps Officer with the Vernon Salvation Army, says its food bank has seen a steady stream of families with children coming through.

"There was a big increase through COVID," he says, and, in general, demand continues to increase despite the improving situation attributed to pandemic benefits.

"Children make up about 30% of the total number of people we serve," says Thompson.

The Salvation Army's most recent numbers show the food bank served 614 children (infants to 18 years old) between Feb. 1, 2022 and Jan. 31 this year.

That equates just under 28% of the total served.

Out of those households, 118 of them were two-parent households and 178 are single-parent households.

"We saw an increase of 38.6% in new households during this period," says case worker Laura Richardson-Woodroff.

Across B.C., the outer coast and remote parts of Vancouver Island had the highest child poverty rates.

"The COVID–19 pandemic's first year was one of hardship for many families. 2020 also marked a record low for child poverty rates in Canada and in BC. This year, the data tells us that a variety of short-term pandemic benefits, one-time financial benefits, and changes to the Canada Child Benefit, dramatically reduced the number of poor families," First Call said.

B.C. saw a decrease of 40,600 children living in poverty compared with 2019.

On-reserve data showed dramatically higher rates – 29.2%, or more than twice the overall child poverty rate.

"The continuing legacy of colonialism is still very apparent in these numbers," First Call said.

The poorest 10% of families with children had just 1.6% of the total family income pie. The richest 50% of families held a total of 73% of the family income pie.

"All B.C. children and youth should have the same opportunities to grow up healthy and achieve their full potential, without the extra challenges created by experiencing poverty," First Call said.