Spallumcheen seeks members agri-hub committee

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen

Spallumcheen is looking for community members to join a select committee investigating the township's plans for an agri-hub facility.

The committee will provide information and recommendations on the proposed agricultural facility, which include meat processing, refrigeration and packaging, and more.

The call follows an agri-hub feasibility study in 2021.

Mayor Christine Fraser said in 2022 "the goal is to have an agricultural hub where local farmers can bring their products where it has a little bit of processing and marketing and everything so people can buy all of the foods they need here in the Okanagan."

The concept has received support from the Agricultural Land Commission.

Applications can be found here.

Completed forms should be sent to [email protected], faxed to 250-546-8878, mailed to 4144 Spallumcheen Way, Spallumcheen BC V0E 1B6, or drop off at the township office.

Submission deadline is 4:30 p.m. Feb. 28.