Vernon RCMP investigating suspicious early morning fire in downtown Vernon

Photo: City of Vernon

UPDATE12:48 p.m.

It could have been a lot worse, but a downtown business will be open for business Thursday following an early Wednesday morning fire.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to the suspicious fire behind Hi-Pro Sportswear in the 3300 block of Coldstream Avenue at 5:20 a.m.

Store general manager Pamela Cowley said the business will be fully open tomorrow.

A faint smell of smoke was in the business Wednesday at noon, but a large fan was clearing the air.

“There was a little bit of damage outside. We don't really know exactly the extent at this point,” Cowley said. “We will be back in full production tomorrow. Up here (at the front of the store) is OK. The back is still kind of smokey.”

Crews from Total Restoration have been on the scene since early this morning.

The area where the fire started is a small alcove at the rear of the building that cannot be easily seen from the street and occasionally attracts people seeking shelter from the cold.

“I know that in the back area they do like to sleep because it is a little enclosed,” said Cowley, adding the area is also a target for graffiti.

“I know there have been fires previously in the back. It's an ongoing issue with the homeless, but what can you do. I'm sure it wasn't intentional, but things happen.”

ORIGINAL 11:55 a.m.

RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire in downtown Vernon Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched about 5:20 a.m. to an alleyway on the 3300 block of Coldstream Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a fire had been started in an enclosed area at the rear of a business where pallets and other materials were located. The fire was extending up the side of the building when crews arrived.

Crews from Fire Stations 1 and 2 knocked the fire down quickly.

“Once the fire was knocked down, crews entered the building and confirmed there was no fire extension inside. However, smoke did enter the business and caused damage, so the building was ventilated,” says Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink.

“The business where the fire took place is located next to a multi-storey retirement residence. Thanks to the quick and precise action of our firefighters, the fire was contained to the single property and there was no extension or damage to the adjacent structures.”

No one was on scene when crews arrived.

The fire is deemed suspicious and has been handed over to RCMP for investigation.

“Over the last couple years, VFRS has been dispatched to many fires that have been started in commercial dumpsters or where stockpiles of pallets, debris and other material have been found. We know this is concerning for our business community, our residents and our first responders,” said Hofsink.

The fire department encourages property owners to regularly remove debris, pallets and other combustible materials from their sites, fully secure compounds, and check dumpsters every day to make sure they are secured and locked.