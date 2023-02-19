Kalamalka Caring Klowns looking for new members, holding workshop April 1 and 2

Photo: Facebook

The Kalamalka Caring Klowns want you.

The charitable organization of therapeutic clowns in Vernon is holding a clown workshop April 1 and 2.

“Some of our members have been clowning for 20 - 30 years and we need to attract new clowns as the current ones consider retiring,” said Alison Crerar.

“The Klowns are caring and compassionate folks who, as therapeutic clowns, have found a fun way to give back to the community. Although COVID has temporarily put a hold on visits to the hospital and care homes, we still have a lot of fun taking part in many of Vernon’s community events.”

Crerar said the clowns can be both men and women.

“Therapy clowns are from all walks of life and love to bring cheer to folks who need it. No talent necessary - just friendliness and a good heart,” said Crerar.

“The reward for bringing laughter and joy to others is the knowledge that you’ve done something worthwhile and had fun doing it, and the feeling of wellbeing goes both ways.”

Makeup is kept to a minimum and costumes can be put together from thrift store finds.

People can register with either Doris Bensmiller (Bubbles) in Armstrong at 250-546-6396, or Beverley Barling (Rainbow) in Vernon, 250-558-3576, and they will be given the location at that time.

Visit the KCK Facebook page for more information on the group.