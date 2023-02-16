Armstrong puts out call for street banner art submissions

Photo: City of Armstrong

The City of Armstrong is putting out a call for artwork submissions to be featured on its decorative street banners.

The banners will hang on street poles through 2025 and "showcase what Armstrong means to its residents and businesses," the city says.

The 65 poles will each display sets of decorative banners.

Up to four or five designs will be selected from artists' submissions.

Sponsor names will also be displayed on the tail of the banners.

The city is looking for both spring/summer and fall/winter themed artworks.

Designs should be simple and the colours bold and contrasting.

Designs must be submitted on 13.25x5.75 140-pound cold-press paper, which is available at City Hall.

Submissions can be dropped off until 4 p.m. Feb. 28.

The winners will be chosen by council.