201442
206746
Vernon  

Armstrong puts out call for street banner art submissions

Call for banner artwork

- | Story: 411634

The City of Armstrong is putting out a call for artwork submissions to be featured on its decorative street banners.

The banners will hang on street poles through 2025 and "showcase what Armstrong means to its residents and businesses," the city says.

The 65 poles will each display sets of decorative banners.

Up to four or five designs will be selected from artists' submissions.

Sponsor names will also be displayed on the tail of the banners.

The city is looking for both spring/summer and fall/winter themed artworks.

Designs should be simple and the colours bold and contrasting.

Designs must be submitted on 13.25x5.75 140-pound cold-press paper, which is available at City Hall.

Submissions can be dropped off until 4 p.m. Feb. 28.

The winners will be chosen by council.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


205703


Real Estate
4636268
4071 Lakeshore Road
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$2,299,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


208153


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Frosty The Snowbun
Frosty The Snowbun Vernon SPCA >


204514


TheTango.net
Taylor Swift makes Forbes' highest-earning

Taylor Swift makes Forbes' highest-earning

Music | February 14, 2023

Cake fails

Galleries | February 16, 2023

Prince Harry was considered for SNL

Showbiz | February 16, 2023

When preschool & doggy daycare are closed!

Must Watch | February 16, 2023

Agate spheres

Must Watch | February 16, 2023


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
208235