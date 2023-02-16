Lumby convenience store owner among those calling for provincial action on contraband cigarettes

Photo: Pixabay

Convenience store owners say more needs to be done to smoke out illegal cigarettes.

Especially in the North Okanagan, which has been flagged as a hot spot in the province for buying and selling of contraband tobacco.

The Retailers Alliance 4 Safe Communities, a coalition of independent B.C. retailers, is raising awareness of the dangerous activities contraband tobacco is responsible for bringing to communities as well as the harm to small businesses.

"Small business owners shouldn't be expected to compete with organized crime,” says Dawn McLean, a convenience store owner in Lumby.

"I've been a small business owner for 18 years. I take pride in my work and in my community. I think the government should know that small business owners like myself are seeing fewer customers on a daily basis, and they should think about how tobacco policies have harmful impacts on businesses and communities."

The alliance says contraband tobacco invites criminal activity into the province and fosters a breeding ground for other dangerous activities, such as the trafficking of drugs, humans and weapons.

B.C. retailers are asking the province to address contraband tobacco in the upcoming 2023 budget, which is set to be released this month.

Contraband cigarettes have become a multimillion-dollar business in Canada as taxes on legal smokes increase. In January, Vernon RCMP confiscated a shipment of 1.5 million contraband cigarettes.

The B.C. government estimated in October that tax losses last year would total $275 million.

The retailers say the impact of the illegal cigarette trade includes millions in lost revenue, and loss of tax revenue to the province that supports social programs.

Meanwhile, convenience store retailers are "suffering due to the inability to compete with organized crime groups."

They're calling for stronger enforcement and policies to stop the erosion of their business.

"Other provinces have acted to address the issue of contraband tobacco. It is time the B.C. government acts to protect consumers, stores owners, and the safety of our communities," the alliance says.

For more information, click here.