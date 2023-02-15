Rite of spring in Vernon - dust advisories are back

Photo: Jon Manchester

It's that time of year again – dust advisories are back in Vernon.

The Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy and Interior Health Authority have issued a dust advisory for Vernon because of high concentrations of coarse particulate matter.

Conditions are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

The dust is typically caused up by vehicles kicking up winter sand and traction material on roads, and Vernon usually has it worse than other communities because it's located in a bowl at the confluence of three valleys.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the level of PM10 (particulate matter with diameters between 2.5 and 10 micrometers) was measured at Vernon 60.3 micrograms per cubic metre.

The provincial air quality objective for PM10 is 50 micrograms per cubic metre, averaged over 24 hours.

Vernon's reading compares to 18 micrograms per cubic metre in Kelowna this morning, 34.6 in Castlegar, and 57 in Golden.

Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Exposure is a concern for those with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults.

Those with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise.

Symptoms can include eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing.