Vernon Winter Carnival raffle winners take home thousands in prizes

Photo: Wayne Emde

SLucky Vernon Winter Carnival raffle winners will be riding in style after winning big in the annual event.

Sarah Merkel won the raffle's grand prize of a 2022 850 Pro RMK 155 Matryx Polaris snowmobile from BDM Motorsports & Polaris.

The sled is valued at $20,100.

Heather Davis won a 2022 Piaggio Typhoon 50 from BDM Motorsports as the second-place winner.

Richard Weighill won third prize of two stand-up paddleboards from Innerspace Watersports.

Fourth prize went to Stuart Nisbet, who won a Spring Stay & Explore package at Predator Ridge Resort.

Melissa Forsen won the fifth-place prize of $1,000 towards an RESP, RRSP, personal loan or credit card from Valley First.

Jake Colbeck was the sixth-place winner of a Stay & Play package at Silver Star Mountain Resort.

The 63rd annual Vernon Winter Carnival was held Feb. 3-12.