OKIB Group of Companies adds three accomplished directors to board

Photo: Contributed/LinkedIn (L to R): Jenelle Brewer, Leah George-Wilson and Trent Blind.

Okanagan Indian Band Group of Companies has added three new directors to its board.

The Vernon-based organization, which focuses on economic development in the valley, this month brought Jenelle Brewer, Trent Blind, and Leah George-Wilson on board. They will work with chief Byron Louis on the all-sqilx’w (Indigenous) board of directors.

“On behalf of the Group of Companies, I welcome the new board of directors,” OKIB Group of Companies business development co-ordinator T?tk? Marchand said in a press release. “Their collective knowledge set will bring our community into the future with success while also being reflective of our sqilx'w values. May the good work continue.”

Brewer is a North Okanagan author and former school trustee, Blind is a executive management consultant for several companies and First Nations, and George-Wilson is a lawyer. All will contribute to the board, which features a combination of legal expertise and expert Knowledge Keepers of good governance and accountability.

“What I look forward to most in working with OKIB is sharing my knowledge, experience and industry network to advance the business and economic pursuits of the Group of Companies,” Blind said. “I also look forward to working with the board, leadership and community in creating sustainable and meaningful jobs and own source revenue.

“It is an honour to have been appointed by the leadership to this position. I pledge to work in the best interests of the Group of Companies and to work in a co-operative and collaborative manner with my fellow board members, the CEO and the shareholders.”

OKIB Group of Companies seeks to identify, secure and develop business opportunities for a safer, healthier and more financially secure future for generations to come.

More information can be found on its website.