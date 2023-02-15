Flood mitigation planning sees crews drill into Vernon Creek crossings

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Drills are going through bridge decks and into Vernon Creek over the next few days.

It’s all part of flood planning and mitigation.

City crews are doing preliminary geotechnical investigations this week and potentially into next week.

The investigations are being done at the 43rd Street crossing, on Okanagan Landing Road (between Capt. Bailey Way and Myriad Road), and at the creek's Lakeshore Road crossing.

The work is being done to support potential design upgrades.

While crews are at each site, traffic flow will be reduced for the safety of the public and workers.

Motorists may come across single-lane, alternating traffic at the locations between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. for the next few days.