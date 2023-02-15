Future with daughter considered in sentencing of repeat Vernon drug dealer

Photo: Tracey Prediger

A prolific offender with a lengthy criminal record was sentenced in BC Supreme Court in Vernon, Tuesday.

Kody Storm Perrault, 29, has two prior convictions and pleaded guilty to two more counts of drug trafficking on two separate occasions.

On Feb. 25, 2021, Perrault was found by police to be in a car without written permission of the registered owner. Police searched the vehicle and found fentanyl, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and $875 in cash.

Perrault was arrested again Oct. 13, 2022. This time, he tried to get away from police while carrying a black bag containing more than 100 grams of fentanyl, 100 grams of methamphetamine, and 21 grams of cocaine.

Some of the fentanyl had a purity level of 7.9%, ranking it “extremely potent.”

Both the “significant amount” of fentanyl and “amplified risk of injury or death to users” were taken into consideration by Justice Sheila Tucker.

“It is a drug often described as a scourge and which has caused serious significant impact to the community, including disturbingly high rates of mortality in this province as well as in this immediate area,” Tucker said.

When it comes to Perrault’s suspected involvement with a dial-a-dope operation, Tucker found no evidence to support a “sophisticated operation.” Instead, the judge characterized his actions as “low-level dealing,” consistent with “criminal activity engaged in, in order to support an addiction.”

Tucker also pointed to Perrault’s “poor starting point in life.”

After his Indigenous mother died when he was just 18 months old, he was placed in care.

“He’s experienced a twinned loss,” said Tucker. “His life was directly impacted through his mother by the dysfunction, discrimination and poverty that flowed from colonization…

“His resulting enrolment in the foster system removed from him the potential benefit he might have obtained from actively participating in his heritage and tradition.”

From the prisoner's box, with his feet restrained, Perrault took responsibility for his actions.

After pleading guilty, he expressed remorse and a focus on his own rehabilitation, motivated by having a 16-month-old daughter now.

“I hope for you and your daughter that you intend to try your hardest, so you can be the parent she needs you to be,” said Tucker in sentencing Perrault to a total of six years in prison.

Perrault is banned for life from owning or possessing a firearm and must also provide a DNA sample.