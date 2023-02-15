City of Vernon reminds residents graveside trinkets will no longer be allowed at cemetery

Photo: Contributed

The City of Vernon is reminding residents they soon won't be able to place memorial items on loved ones' graves at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

From March 15 to Oct. 15 only fresh-cut floral arrangements will be allowed.

Between Oct. 16 and March 14, potted plants, wreaths, artificial floral arrangements, and seasonal floral tributes may be placed on plots. However, they must be placed in approved tribute holders.

Funeral flowers of any type are permitted on the day of the service and for a period of seven days afterwards.

The city is offering a grace period until March 14 for families to collect items they wish to keep – and after that, non-floral trinkets such as pictures and toys will be respectfully removed.

The city says it "understands and respects the need for families to honour loved ones through the placement of offerings at gravesites. This is part of the grieving and healing process.

"The city welcomes these tributes, within the regulations and guidelines that are listed above, and which are common in many other communities."

The changes "take into consideration the safety of the public and cemetery caretakers, maintenance operations, and environmental impacts," the city says.