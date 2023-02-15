209041
206236
Vernon  

City of Vernon reminds residents graveside trinkets will no longer be allowed at cemetery

Deadline for grave trinkets

- | Story: 411484

The City of Vernon is reminding residents they soon won't be able to place memorial items on loved ones' graves at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

From March 15 to Oct. 15 only fresh-cut floral arrangements will be allowed.

Between Oct. 16 and March 14, potted plants, wreaths, artificial floral arrangements, and seasonal floral tributes may be placed on plots. However, they must be placed in approved tribute holders.

Funeral flowers of any type are permitted on the day of the service and for a period of seven days afterwards.

The city is offering a grace period until March 14 for families to collect items they wish to keep – and after that, non-floral trinkets such as pictures and toys will be respectfully removed.

The city says it "understands and respects the need for families to honour loved ones through the placement of offerings at gravesites. This is part of the grieving and healing process.

"The city welcomes these tributes, within the regulations and guidelines that are listed above, and which are common in many other communities."

The changes "take into consideration the safety of the public and cemetery caretakers, maintenance operations, and environmental impacts," the city says.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


205703


Real Estate
4821918
445 All Star Court, Unit #207
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$274,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


208413


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Goose
Goose Vernon SPCA >


205941


TheTango.net
Taylor Swift makes Forbes' highest-earning

Taylor Swift makes Forbes' highest-earning

Music | February 14, 2023

Mid-week memes

Galleries | February 15, 2023

Kaley Cuoco has 'no plan' for baby

Showbiz | February 15, 2023

Funny cats and dogs

Must Watch | February 15, 2023

Bus buddy

Must Watch | February 15, 2023


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
205231
205427