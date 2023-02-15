Patient sues over therapy table collapse, manufacturer left out of settlement

Photo: Google Street View

A BC Supreme Court judge has set aside previous rulings on who can sue who after two parties reached a mediated settlement in a case involving an injury at a Vernon therapy clinic.

Jungchul (Andrew) Kim filed a notice of civil claim on July 8, 2019, claiming personal injury arising from a fall that occurred on Sept. 1, 2017, at Vernon Active Health Clinic.

Kim was undergoing a session with therapist Kornelia Matysiak when the treatment table collapsed.

The notice of claim named a 'placeholder' defendant, ABC Table Manufacturer, as the entity that manufactured and distributed the table. Claims included that the table was not properly designed, was defective, did not function safely, and exposed users to unreasonable risk.

The plaintiff also made allegations of negligence against Vernon Active and Matysiak, suggesting they "knew or ought to have known the table was defective or inadequate."

Matysiak stopped working at the clinic in 2018 and filed a third party notice in 2020 against Vernon Active and ABC.

Vernon Active filed a response on Sept. 1, 2020, identifying the manufacturer as Lifetimer International.

In a judgment issued Feb. 9 in Vancouver, BC Supreme Court Master Rory Krentz noted that Cory Hewko of Vernon Active had purchased the table second hand from a former colleague.

However, it had remained in use at another clinic in Nakusp, and no other incidents were reported.

Both Matysiak and Vernon Active had sought to add Lifetimer to their claims in place of ABC.

However, in August 2022, they reached a settlement — without the knowledge of Lifetimer, which continued to expend legal costs.

"At no point, at either the time the reasons for judgment were provided or thereafter, did the applicants advise Lifetimer that the plaintiff's claim had been settled," Krentz wrote.

It was not until Sept. 15 that Lifetimer was told by the plaintiff's counsel that a settlement had been reached.

Krentz ruled that a threshold had been met for reopening of the case.

"If the date of the mediation had been known to Lifetimer, I accept they likely would have sought an adjournment of the hearing for two purposes. Firstly, so that they could have participated in the mediation, as its success would have an impact on the outcome of the application for them to be added as a third party. Secondly, an adjournment of the hearing could have been for a relatively brief period of time and, depending on the outcome of the mediation, the hearing of the application may have been unnecessary and would reduce costs. That opportunity was not afforded to Lifetimer, as the respondents chose not to disclose any information related to the mediation to Lifetimer," Krentz wrote.

"Accordingly, I conclude that a miscarriage of justice would occur without a rehearing...

"I find that the settlement agreement between the plaintiff and the respondents significantly changed the adversarial posture of the litigation. By reaching an agreement with the plaintiff ... and seeking to recover that amount from Lifetimer ... the respondents are no longer adverse to the plaintiff on the issue of damages and became adverse to Lifetimer."

Krentz dismissed applications seeking to issue third-party notices against Lifetimer.

"As it remains open for the respondents to pursue a separate action against Lifetimer, the issue of the contents of the settlement agreement being disclosed to Lifetimer can be appropriately addressed in that action," Krentz ruled.