Back-track on federal boundary change seen as 'advocacy win' by Vernon chamber

Photo: Federal Boundaries Commission

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is praising a decision not to split Vernon into two federal electoral ridings.

The chamber is calling it "an advocacy win" with proposed new boundaries that keep Vernon and Coldstream together in a new electoral district that would span east to Slocan Lake.

An earlier proposal had floated the idea of including a chunk of south Vernon in with Kelowna and Lake Country.

"Our chamber, last year, urged the boundaries commission to not separate Vernon, Coldstream and Areas B and C between two federal ridings as these jurisdictions share common services such as water and culture, and Greater Vernon is a single economic and social unit," chamber president Robin Cardew says in a press release.

"We were concerned that having two electoral districts would create challenges for businesses, local governments and residents trying to access federal services as they would have to communicate with two members of Parliament."

The Federal Boundaries Commission presented a report to the House of Commons Feb. 8, that calls for a new Vernon-Monashee riding that would include all of Vernon, Coldstream and RDNO Areas B and C, as well as Lake Country, North Westside Road, half of Spallumcheen, Lumby, Cherryville, Nakusp, and New Denver.

"We thank the boundaries commission for reflecting on the unique nature of Greater Vernon and maintaining it as a single unit when it comes to federal elections," said Cardew.

The boundary commission report will now be reviewed by the House of Commons Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs, prior to the House voting on the proposal.