Approval allows borrowing to begin for Vernon's new Active Living Centre

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon can start borrowing money to build its new $121-million pool and rec centre.

Without any significant discussion on Monday, council approved a temporary borrowing bylaw to access funds for construction of the new Active Living Centre.

The city learned on Jan. 9 it had received a certificate of approval from the province following a successful referendum on the project in October.

The certificate allows the city to receive advances from the Municipal Finance Authority while the project proceeds. Advances require interest payments only.

In the 2023 budget, there is $85,000 included to pay interest costs on debt.

The plan is to borrow $12 million in this fall, then $40 million in each of the next two years (in the spring). That will be followed by up to $29 million in the fall of 2026, when the project is complete.

