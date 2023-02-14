208664
36-unit row homes planned for Vernon wedge property

Pat Bulmer - | Story: 411445

A 36-unit row of houses planned for a triangle-shaped property was advanced to a public hearing by Vernon council on Monday.

The 0.39-hectare property is located at 3903 30th St. on lower East Hill adjacent to the CN Rail tracks and is within the city centre neighbourhood plan area.

The owner wants to change the land-use designation from mixed-use medium density commercial and residential to residential medium density.

Council approved rezoning for a multi-family development on the property in 2016, but the approvals were rescinded last year after the property changed ownership.

The development would have 36 two-storey units in three buildings. Vehicles would access the units from an existing laneway.

“The subject property has a unique shape and location that constrains access,” a report to council said. “The property does not have a proper street frontage or street access as per city bylaws.”

The applicants already held their own open house, a report to council states.

“No digital responses or feedback were received,” when the item was posted on the city website. “During the two-hour open house, two visitors from one household attended, raising concerns in regard to parking issues and traffic flow.”

A number of variances were requested. City planners have recommended approving some and rejecting others.

The public hearing will be at 5:30 p.m., March 13, in council chambers.

