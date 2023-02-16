Seniors home expansion passes third reading at Vernon City Hall

Photo: File photo

No one raised any concerns about expansion of a Vernon seniors home.

A public hearing Monday into plans to add a two-storey building with 14 rooms to Hearthstone Manor on 40th Street was over in just a couple of minutes.

Later, council gave third reading to rezoning process. One more reading is required, but third reading essentially means it’s going ahead.

In November, council approved a couple of variances that allowed the rezoning process to proceed. The owners held a public consultation session in which no objections were raised.

The owners want to upgrade the existing building and connect it to a new building that will offer 14 additional beds, plus a dining area and kitchen.

The buildings would be connected by a wide corridor.

The applicant needed to change the land-use designation from residential small lot to public and institutional.